HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading 4.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $5.9560. Approximately 450,892 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 384,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 6.03%.HighPeak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 17,134 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 831.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 96,443 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

