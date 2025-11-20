Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) Shares Up 5.5% – What’s Next?

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.85. Approximately 1,058,690 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 663,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZYME has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Zymeworks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. HC Wainwright raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 59.96%.The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

