Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,164,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 624% from the previous session’s volume of 713,602 shares.The stock last traded at $34.3750 and had previously closed at $34.81.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 1,895.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 386.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 52.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

