Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,242,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 376% from the previous session’s volume of 1,310,771 shares.The stock last traded at $63.7350 and had previously closed at $63.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $725.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.59 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Willis sold 23,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,498,792.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,522.64. This represents a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 19,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $1,251,810.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,638.86. This trade represents a 32.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,408 shares of company stock worth $5,002,933. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,592,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,479,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Air Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,453,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,476,000 after buying an additional 69,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,025,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,778,000 after buying an additional 60,216 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,619,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,797,000 after buying an additional 265,423 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,563,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,143,000 after acquiring an additional 336,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

