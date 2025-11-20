easyjet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

easyjet PLC (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $5.80. easyjet shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 2,020 shares changing hands.
easyjet Trading Down 9.2%
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77.
About easyjet
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
