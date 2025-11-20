Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 122098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
