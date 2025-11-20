Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2025

Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 122098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

