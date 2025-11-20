Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $811.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.37 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Veeva Systems updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.930-7.93 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.920-1.920 EPS.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $271.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,035. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.57 and a 200 day moving average of $278.53. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $201.54 and a 12-month high of $310.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total transaction of $214,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,608.16. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 56.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,683.3% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

