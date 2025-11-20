Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/19/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

11/19/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Clarkson Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $46.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/17/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

10/16/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/14/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $48.50 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.50.

10/2/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Dbs Bank from $51.00 to $48.00.

10/1/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $54.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Johnson Rice from $55.00 to $48.00.

9/27/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at CICC Research from $51.60 to $42.30. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $42.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $56.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $46.00 to $43.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/25/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $55.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $48.50 price target on the stock.

9/25/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarkson Capital. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

9/24/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2025 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

