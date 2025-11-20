Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of EHI stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,534. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $6.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHI. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC now owns 870,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 67,862 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 668,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 118,129 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 553,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 138,556 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 325,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 49,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

