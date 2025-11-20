Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,534. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $6.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 275,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

