Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Putnam Mun Oppo Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE PMO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.28. 136,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,736. Putnam Mun Oppo has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

About Putnam Mun Oppo

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

