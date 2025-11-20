Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Putnam Mun Oppo Stock Down 0.2%
NYSE PMO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.28. 136,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,736. Putnam Mun Oppo has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.
About Putnam Mun Oppo
