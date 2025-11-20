LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE SCD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. 134,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,880. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

