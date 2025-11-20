Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 2.1%
HIX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 417,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,177. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
