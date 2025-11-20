Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2025

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIXGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 2.1%

HIX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 417,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,177. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Dividend History for Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.