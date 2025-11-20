ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, December 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a 416.7% increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a dividend payout ratio of -12.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.72. 7,655,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,774,176. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 23.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $8,112,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 328,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 237,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,269,000 after acquiring an additional 366,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

