Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE HIX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,177. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $4.54.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.