Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 2.1%
Shares of NYSE HIX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,177. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $4.54.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
