Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th.

Pathward Financial has a payout ratio of 2.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 219,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average is $76.20. Pathward Financial has a 52-week low of $64.45 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $186.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

