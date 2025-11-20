Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th.
Pathward Financial has a payout ratio of 2.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.
Pathward Financial Stock Up 0.3%
NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 219,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average is $76.20. Pathward Financial has a 52-week low of $64.45 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.
About Pathward Financial
Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.
