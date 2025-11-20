Insider Selling: AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) CFO Sells 1,247 Shares of Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $50,141.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,093.19. The trade was a 32.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMSF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.58. 112,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,377. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 394.0%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 170.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 38.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 301.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 87.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMSF. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AMERISAFE from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMERISAFE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

