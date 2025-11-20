CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Sells $102,571.40 in Stock

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $102,571.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,313 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,200.54. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Leigh Dirico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 9th, Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 14,909 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $2,716,717.98.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $117.69. The company had a trading volume of 497,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.39. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.40 and a 52-week high of $200.68.

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 7.32%.The firm had revenue of $448.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. CommVault Systems’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CommVault Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CommVault Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $189.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $217.00 to $167.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 8,550.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 43.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CommVault Systems by 2,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

