Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) CFO David Jon Smith Buys 600 Shares

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) CFO David Jon Smith bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,540. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 512,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,113. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.64. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 45.80%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.0%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 180.09%.

IIPR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 38.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 67,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

