Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $153.79 and last traded at $154.25, with a volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.10.

Wacoal Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.17.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter. Wacoal had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 10.52%.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

