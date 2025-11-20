Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Trading Down 9.6% – Here’s Why

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.30 and last traded at GBX 73.80. 4,733,644 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 2,203,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,000.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOCS

Dr. Martens Trading Down 9.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.35. The firm has a market cap of £713.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Giles Wilson purchased 105,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, for a total transaction of £96,312.58. Also, insider Ije Nwokori sold 298,675 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total value of £268,807.50. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 136,960 shares of company stock worth $12,460,163 and have sold 434,460 shares worth $39,131,400. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.