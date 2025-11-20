Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Trading Down 9.6% – Here’s Why

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.30 and last traded at GBX 73.80. 4,733,644 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 2,203,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,000.
Dr. Martens Trading Down 9.6%
Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Dr. Martens news, insider Giles Wilson purchased 105,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 per share, for a total transaction of £96,312.58. Also, insider Ije Nwokori sold 298,675 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total value of £268,807.50. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 136,960 shares of company stock worth $12,460,163 and have sold 434,460 shares worth $39,131,400. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally
produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical
movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.
