Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.4220, with a volume of 216452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 33.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 76.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 52.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

