Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.55 and last traded at C$5.52, with a volume of 14705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.67.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$194.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.16 million for the quarter. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc is an exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company owns and operates shale oil and gas properties in the United States. Its segments include the United States, Canada, and Other. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

