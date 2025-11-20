INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 76 and last traded at GBX 73, with a volume of 1596263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.60.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 60 target price on shares of INSPECS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.70.

INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. INSPECS Group had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. As a group, analysts expect that INSPECS Group plc will post 5.5500982 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspecs is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of eyewear frames. The Group produces a broad range of frames, covering optical, sunglasses and safety, which are either “Branded” (either under licence or under the Group’s own proprietary brands), or “OEM” (including private label on behalf of retail customers and un-branded).

