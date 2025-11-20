British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72 and last traded at GBX 75, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50.

British Smaller Companies VCT Trading Down 0.7%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.94. The firm has a market cap of £266.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.02.

British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

