Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$18.07 and last traded at C$18.12, with a volume of 360563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFN. CIBC cut shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$58.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Ag Growth International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.66. The stock has a market cap of C$340.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Ag Growth International Inc manufactures portable and stationary grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment, and grain drying systems. The company operates mainly in Portable handling, permanent handling, storage and conditioning, livestock, and manufacturing sectors.

