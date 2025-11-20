Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.1910, with a volume of 337946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. Zacks Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Autohome in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Autohome from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Autohome alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Autohome

Autohome Stock Performance

Autohome Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.12%.

Institutional Trading of Autohome

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 147.3% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

(Get Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.