Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 6.4% on Strong Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $107.91 and last traded at $107.0380. Approximately 50,256,441 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 18,361,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.61.

The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,044,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,540,026.25. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,888 shares of company stock worth $13,835,383. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average of $99.80. The company has a market capitalization of $853.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

