Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Director Kevin Mclaughlin Acquires 50,000 Shares

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Mclaughlin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Invivyd Stock Performance

Shares of IVVD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,802,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.64. Invivyd, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Invivyd had a negative return on equity of 92.97% and a negative net margin of 119.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invivyd, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Invivyd in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invivyd by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invivyd by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37,811 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Invivyd during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVVD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Invivyd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital raised their target price on Invivyd from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

