Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Director Kevin Mclaughlin Acquires 50,000 Shares

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Mclaughlin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Invivyd Stock Performance
Shares of IVVD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,802,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.64. Invivyd, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.
Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Invivyd had a negative return on equity of 92.97% and a negative net margin of 119.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invivyd, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IVVD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Invivyd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, D. Boral Capital raised their target price on Invivyd from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.
About Invivyd
Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.
