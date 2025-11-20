Critical Review: First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) versus Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. First Foundation pays out -2.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of South Carolina pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Foundation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Foundation and Bank of South Carolina, as reported by MarketBeat.

First Foundation presently has a consensus target price of $6.58, indicating a potential upside of 31.80%. Given First Foundation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Volatility and Risk

First Foundation has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Foundation and Bank of South Carolina”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $196.20 million 2.11 -$92.41 million ($1.96) -2.55 Bank of South Carolina $21.16 million 4.05 $6.75 million $1.38 11.49

Bank of South Carolina has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of South Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and Bank of South Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation -13.94% -0.73% -0.05% Bank of South Carolina 23.42% 13.59% 1.14%

Summary

Bank of South Carolina beats First Foundation on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. The company also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, it offers investment management and financial planning services; financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services; and treasury management services, such as bill pay, check/payee/ACH positive pay, wire origination, internal and external transfers, account reconciliation reporting, mobile deposit, lockbox, cash vault services and merchant processing. Further, the company provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It operates through a network of branch offices and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers secured and unsecured commercial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, consumer construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and mortgage originations, as well as paycheck protection program loans. It operates five banking house locations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

