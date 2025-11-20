Kenneth Sadowsky Sells 3,900 Shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Sadowsky sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $183,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 616,066 shares in the company, valued at $29,029,029.92. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Sadowsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 15th, Kenneth Sadowsky sold 3,900 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $151,749.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Kenneth Sadowsky sold 3,900 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $156,117.00.

Shares of Vita Coco stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.22. 414,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,166. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,815,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,992,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,678 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter worth $45,135,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 762,731 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 135.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,282,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,460,000 after buying an additional 737,823 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COCO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vita Coco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

