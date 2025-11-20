Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/19/2025 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $295.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – McDonald’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

11/6/2025 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $322.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $362.00 to $358.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – McDonald’s had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/28/2025 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2025 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2025 – McDonald’s had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

10/22/2025 – McDonald’s had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2025 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $360.00 to $362.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $381.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – McDonald’s had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2025 – McDonald’s was given a new $335.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/16/2025 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $360.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $310.00 to $295.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – McDonald’s had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – McDonald’s had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,832.16. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,734.52. This trade represents a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,329 shares of company stock worth $5,237,811. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

