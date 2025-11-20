Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $4,248,730.44 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August Troendle sold 7,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.84, for a total value of $4,248,730.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 886,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,588,818.68. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Medpace Stock Down 1.0%
Medpace stock traded down $6.02 on Thursday, hitting $586.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,888. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $625.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.61.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 91.88%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
