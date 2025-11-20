Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Chairman Sells $424,150.00 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) Chairman Fred Lampropoulos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $424,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,074,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,188,432.65. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.88. The company had a trading volume of 550,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $111.45.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business had revenue of $384.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.790 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MMSI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 55.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 119.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.