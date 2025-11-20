Insider Selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.58, for a total value of $1,898,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,695.40. The trade was a 96.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UTHR traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $474.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $485.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.41.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 87.6% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $6,703,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

