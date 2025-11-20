Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $525,252.00 in Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $525,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,306.52. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $520,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 5,334 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $1,207,404.24.

On Thursday, November 13th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $581,542.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total transaction of $10,721,100.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.79, for a total transaction of $3,557,900.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Wei-Ming Shao acquired 12,500 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00.

Strategy Stock Down 5.0%

NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $9.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.13. The company had a trading volume of 27,505,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,587,042. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $171.48 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 3.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,884,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,406,912,000 after buying an additional 1,344,519 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,014,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,837,778,000 after buying an additional 383,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Strategy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,929,731,000 after buying an additional 504,479 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Strategy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,205,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,354,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Strategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,062,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.80.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

