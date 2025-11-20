Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $525,252.00 in Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $525,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,306.52. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 17th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $520,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 12th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 5,334 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $1,207,404.24.
- On Thursday, November 13th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $581,542.00.
- On Tuesday, October 7th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total transaction of $10,721,100.00.
- On Thursday, September 18th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.79, for a total transaction of $3,557,900.00.
- On Monday, September 15th, Wei-Ming Shao acquired 12,500 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00.
Strategy Stock Down 5.0%
NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $9.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.13. The company had a trading volume of 27,505,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,587,042. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $171.48 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 3.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,884,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,406,912,000 after buying an additional 1,344,519 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,014,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,837,778,000 after buying an additional 383,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Strategy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,929,731,000 after buying an additional 504,479 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Strategy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,205,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,354,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Strategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,062,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategy
About Strategy
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Strategy
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Joby and Archer Forge a New Strategic Chapter in the UAE
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Speculative Stocks to Sell Before the Bottom Drops Out
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- The Off-Price Retail King? Why TJX Looks Ready to Break Out
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.