Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) SVP Sells $1,488,683.10 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Delaney sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.35, for a total value of $1,488,683.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,745.50. This trade represents a 51.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:DGX traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $187.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,740. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.70 and a 12-month high of $197.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.09. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Baird R W lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $1,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

