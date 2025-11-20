Insider Selling: Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Sells 35,656 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Jason Adair sold 35,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 174,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,189.94. This represents a 16.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Adair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 27th, Jason Adair sold 692 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $15,867.56.

On Monday, October 13th, Jason Adair sold 3,670 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $85,914.70.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Jason Adair sold 451 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $13,101.55.

On Thursday, August 28th, Jason Adair sold 26,057 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $725,948.02.

Liquidia Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of Liquidia stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,155. Liquidia Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.86 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 296.78% and a negative net margin of 176.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1106.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Corporation will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 24.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LQDA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liquidia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

