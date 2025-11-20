Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) VP Sells $266,570.00 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) VP Raymond Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $266,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,726.14. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Saia stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.48. 306,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.07. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $587.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.99.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $839.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.06 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Saia by 177.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 6,400.0% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Saia from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $328.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.67.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

