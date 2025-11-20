Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) VP Sells $266,570.00 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) VP Raymond Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $266,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,726.14. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Saia Price Performance
Shares of Saia stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.48. 306,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.07. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $587.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.99.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $839.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.06 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Saia
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Saia from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $328.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Saia
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saia
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Joby and Archer Forge a New Strategic Chapter in the UAE
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Speculative Stocks to Sell Before the Bottom Drops Out
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- The Off-Price Retail King? Why TJX Looks Ready to Break Out
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.