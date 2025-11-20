Insider Selling: Ventas (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells 2,771 Shares of Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Bulgarelli sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $221,707.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,717 shares in the company, valued at $8,698,447.17. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.87. 3,005,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.58. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.68 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ventas by 3.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Ventas by 3.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ventas

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.