Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.630-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $437.0 million-$439.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.0 million.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elastic from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Elastic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of ESTC traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,595,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,299. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58. Elastic has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $118.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.64). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $566,854.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 233,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,050,409.84. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $463,487.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 94,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,291.24. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,042 shares of company stock valued at $31,087,394. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Elastic by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Elastic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Elastic by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

