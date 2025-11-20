Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Down 1.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $55.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as low as $50.97 and last traded at $51.0190. 36,305,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 40,174,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

BAC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Phillip Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bank of America to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 224.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $372.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

