BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.5350. 95,331,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 95,397,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Specifically, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $133,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 236,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,792. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 274.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 22.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 20.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

