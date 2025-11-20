Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $58.76, but opened at $60.68. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $60.3020, with a volume of 75,104 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tutor Perini from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.92) EPS. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In other news, CEO Gary G. Smalley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.08 per share, with a total value of $305,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,021. This represents a 4.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein sold 124,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $8,223,101.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 187,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,352,593.04. This represents a 39.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,824,931. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 968.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

