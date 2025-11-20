Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:NGVC traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.15. 357,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.57. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 95,434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 53.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 78.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NGVC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research set a $54.00 target price on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Further Reading

