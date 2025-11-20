Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.
Alpha Tau Medical Stock Down 5.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:DRTS traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,169. The company has a market capitalization of $294.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 10.52. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 185.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 80,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2,779.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
