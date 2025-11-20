CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Trading Up 28.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 28.9% during trading on Thursday after Shore Capital upgraded the stock to a buy rating. Shore Capital now has a GBX 330 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 280. CMC Markets traded as high as GBX 271.50 and last traded at GBX 267.50. 12,959,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,846% from the average session volume of 666,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50.

Separately, Panmure Gordon boosted their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 240 to GBX 260 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 295.

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg acquired 134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 per share, for a total transaction of £301.50. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of £728.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 218.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 236.09.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 13.30 EPS for the quarter. CMC Markets had a return on equity of 86.11% and a net margin of 95.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

