Best Grocery Stocks Worth Watching – November 19th

BJ’s Wholesale Club, Maplebear, and Conagra Brands are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Grocery stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies involved in selling and distributing food and everyday household items—primarily supermarket and grocery chains, wholesalers, and related suppliers and distributors. Investors typically view them as consumer staples or defensive investments because they tend to produce steady revenue and dividends with lower growth and sensitivity to economic cycles, though margins can be affected by competition and input-cost pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

