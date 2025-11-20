Promising Small Cap Stocks To Consider – November 20th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares, Spring Valley Acquisition, Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares, Safe & Green, Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares, Surmodics, and Olema Pharmaceuticals are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations — typically in the roughly $300 million to $2 billion range — representing firms earlier in their growth cycle. Investors view them as offering greater growth potential and diversification benefits but also higher volatility, lower liquidity, and greater risk than larger-cap stocks; exact size cutoffs vary by index or provider. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc. index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (GGLL)

Safe & Green (SGBX)

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD)

Surmodics (SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

