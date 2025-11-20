Top Grocery Stocks To Watch Today – November 20th

BJ’s Wholesale Club, Maplebear, and Albertsons Companies are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate supermarkets, food retailers, wholesalers and related consumer food-distribution businesses (including major chains, regionals and some packaged-food suppliers). Investors treat them as defensive, consumer-staples plays—typically offering steady revenue and dividends driven by recurring demand for food, with performance influenced by same-store sales, margins, input costs and supply-chain efficiency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CART

Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACI

See Also